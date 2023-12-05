Macdonald targets upscaling production to 60 million bricks every year

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CONSTRUCTION material producer, Macdonald Bricks is targeting to tap into the ongoing construction sector boom that is largely driven by Government infrastructure projects and individuals to upscale production capacity to 60 million bricks per year.

At present, the firm is producing six million bricks from its two factories in Bulawayo.

The industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by public investment in infrastructure projects, private sector investment in residential and commercial projects, and the increasing demand for housing and other infrastructure in urban areas.

From peri-urban, small to big towns as well as cities–there is an extraordinary construction boom that will inevitably reshape the landscape of the country’s real estate.

New residential and commercial properties are being built and old buildings are being spruced up. Apart from the development of commercial and residential properties, other several big projects are being funded by the Government including roads and dams.

Group financial director, Mr Walter Zimunya told Business Chronicle on Friday on the sidelines of the ambassador’s annual feedback programme that the 60 000 million target is achievable.

Mr Zimunya said this year, the construction sector has been on the upward trajectory evidenced by multiple high impact projects countrywide.

“ This year, the construction sector has been experiencing a boom in terms of activity across the board driven by Government projects and individual projects.

“Many new suburbs are coming up countrywide including in Bulawayo. We have responded by increasing our production capacity,” he said.

Given that Government projects are spilling over to 2024, Mr Zimunya said they are targeting 60 million bricks per annum.

“We are aiming to make about six million bricks per month from our two factories, meaning that each factory would provide three million. If we do six million bricks per month for 10 months when there are no rains, in a year we are projecting to produce 60 million bricks.

“We produce a whole range of bricks,” said Mr Zimunya. Our major clients have been the Government, directly and indirectly.

“We are a big player in Government projects especially in Matabeleland North at Lupane Hospital, Lupane State University (LSU), and at the magistrate’s court buildings. Government is our big customer. Individuals are also our big clients both locals and the diaspora community,” he said.

Housing delivery is one of the 14 national priorities under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), and the key result for the housing thematic area is the delivery of affordable and quality settlements in urban and rural areas.

To reduce the national backlog, the Government, private sector and individuals are working together to roll out construction projects, which also entails provision of onsite developments such as roads, water, and sewer reticulation services at existing projects.

This is aimed at reducing the national backlog, which stands at 1,5 million.

He added that MacDonald’s Bricks stand ready to assist the Government to meet its vision of availing affordable houses.

“As a construction business, we want to provide affordable but premium products. If people are said to be in an upper middle income, and that economy must have an infrastructure to match. Going into next year, we are looking at increasing our production volumes because the Government is pushing construction,” said Mr Zimunya.

“A lot of projects are awarded to local contractors who are also supporting us as their suppliers. We need to meet the planned volumes are availability of power is key.”