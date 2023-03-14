Machazane on Barça Innovation Hub attachment

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United defender, Marshall Machazane says his four month long attachment at Spain based Barça Innovation Hub has greatly helped him to prepare for his transition to coaching.

Barça Innovation Hub is the entity responsible for dispersing and sharing knowledge generated by FC Barcelona with outside parties.

The innovation hub offers online programmes, designed by experts from the sports sector made up of club and external professionals who are leaders in their areas of specialisation.

The ex Bosso defender who also had a playing stint at Harare City went on attachment early this year and in an interview from Spain Machazane stated: “I’m studying with Barca Innovation Hub as you know football is evolving so I thought I should equip myself as I prepare for my transition to coaching.”

He added that the Barçelona Hub provides theoretical and practical tools for designing and implementing training programmes based on the methodology used by FC Barcelona.

“It’s a four month course. I am still learning a lot, people here are so serious about football. They invest and they are so professional, they do it with conviction. It’s a great experience for me as I have got a chance to witness everything for myself and it has changed the way I see football. I will impart the knowledge I acquired when I come back home,” said the 36-year old Machazane.

Barça Innovation Hub was presented to the world in 2017 in an event in the Auditori 1899 hosted by Josep Maria Bartomeu and featured figures from institutional, scientific, academic and business fields.