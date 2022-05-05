Macheke still searching for first goal in SA

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos striker Tawanda Macheke made his ninth appearance for South African Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United on Wednesday night in their 1-0 win over Royal AM, but is still searching for his first goal since joining the KwaZulu-Natal club in January.

The 26-year-old forward has been a regular starter at Maritzburg and has featured in identical 2-1 wins over SuperSport United in February and champions Mamelodi Sundowns in March.

Despite the goal drought, Macheke’s ability to tire opposition defenders by keeping them on their toes seems to have won him admiration of coach Ernst Middendorp.

In Wednesday night’s KZN derby against Royal AM, Macheke played 74 minutes before being substituted for Frenchman Amadou Soukouna. By then, Maritzburg were already leading 1-0.

With three PSL games left, Macheke’s Maritzburg are in 12th in the 16-team log with 27 points; just five points above relegation.

In another Wednesday night PSL clash, bottom of the table Baroka FC, home to Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, stunned midtable Golden Arrows 1-0 to keep their survival hopes alive.

Chipezeze was an unused substitute, while his countryman Knox Mutizwa came on in the 74th minute for Saziso Magawana as Arrows sought an equaliser. Mutizwa has six goals in 21 appearances.

Baroka face Chippa United on Saturday, before taking on SuperSport United, who are fighting for a top eight finish, and wrap up their season with a date against Maritzburg.

SuperSport United, home to the Zimbabwean trio of Onismor Bhasera, Kudakwashe Mahachi and George Chigova, take on Swallows on Friday. – @ZililoR