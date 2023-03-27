Macheso geared up for Byo gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso says he is geared to perform in the City of Kings and Queens on Friday.

The legendary musician and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo outfit will share the stage with contemporary musician Andy Muridzo at the Parkview Pub and Grill.

In a video trending on social media, Macheso has declared war on fun in Bulawayo.

“KoBulawayo koNtuthu Ziyathunqa, tiriko ikoko this coming Friday. I will be with Andy Muridzo. Siyabuya ngale, sitsho ngale ngale koNtuthu Ziyathunqa, sijabule, tifare,” said Macheso in the video.

Macheso’s publicity and digital media overseer Tawanda Mashava said: “Fans in Bulawayo can expect Macheso at his usual best, electric performances. Bulawayo is quite special and we always want to give our fans the best because of the support we always receive.

“Fans must come in their numbers and watch live, the new songs from the latest album as well as old songs and dances. Shasha dzekutamba pa Bulawayo ngadziuye tifare,” said Mashava.

He said this year, they will stage numerous shows across the country and region as they try to reach out to many fans across the world.

Organiser of the Bulawayo gig Dee Nosh said all is set urging people to come in numbers to wind up the week in style. – @mthabisi_mthire