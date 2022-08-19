Macheso, Gemma’s world tour oversubscribed

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SUNGURA muso Alick Macheso continues to fly high with his latest offering Tinosvitswa Nashe which he has taken to international stages.

Macheso and his energetic band, Orchestra Mberikwazvo are on a world tour that started on August 5 in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Australia this past weekend where they performed in Perth and Sydney on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Today, the guitarist-cum-musician will perform in Melbourne at Collingwood Community Hall before he wraps up the Australian tour tomorrow at a show to be held at Croatian Club, Brisbane. From there, he will travel to Leicester in the United Kingdom to wrap up the global tour on August 28.

Pictures and videos from the shows that have been held thus far have shown that the events have been oversubscribed as fans have been thronging them to hear, first-hand, songs on the latest album.

At one of the shows in Perth, Macheso shared the stage with A Girl from Harare, Gemma Griffiths, who he is on tour with. He was captured playing the guitar for her.

Macheso’s publicity and digital media overseer Tawanda Mashava said they are grateful for the support that they continue to receive from fans overseas.

“As Orchestra Mberikwazvo (OM), we want to thank our international fans for supporting their band, #BandreVanhu. Like mudhara always says, ‘musipo tingadayi tisipo.’ The existence of OM is solely dependent on our fans, both local and international, and we can never thank them enough.

“We promise to hold more shows in other countries in the near future to quench fans’ thirst, and we promise to always give our best performances whenever we’re given a chance,” said Mashava.

Tinosvitswa Nashe, which is Macheso’s 12th album was released in June this year. It has six tracks; Makazvinzwepi, Kutadzirana, Nzendo Dzirefu, Impfa Nimulandi, Munhu Mumwe and Ndimi Vanhu Vacho. The album was launched locally at shows countrywide at venues that included Chitungwiza, Bulawayo, Gweru, Beitbridge and Masvingo. – @mthabisi_mthire