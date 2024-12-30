Macheso, Insimbi ZeZhwane clash at Esigodini tonight

Langalakhe Mabena

Sungura and Rhumba fanatics are set to be treated to a “once-in-a-lifetime” event as they close the year with a show featuring Sungura legend Alick Macheso and Insimbi ZeZhwane at Athens Arena in Esigodini tonight (December 30).

The event will mark an emotional return for Macheso and the Orchestra Mberikwazvo band, who last performed in Esigodini five years ago.

Alick Macheso’s manager, Tich Makahamadze, confirmed the gig and encouraged fans to come in large numbers to witness a stellar performance from Macheso.

“As we speak, we are in Bulawayo for this show, which will be held tonight in Esigodini. The band members have travelled to the event for the soundcheck, meaning we are good to go.

“Macheso last performed in Esigodini a few years ago, and that environment holds a special place in his heart. As he returns, fans should expect a polished event,” said Makahamadze.

Insimbi ZeZhwane frontman Meluleki “Brema” Moyo said Macheso is an inspiration and a huge figure in the music industry, and they will use the opportunity to learn a lot from the legend tonight.

“We are super excited to be headlining a show that also features a legend in the music industry, and that gives us strength to continue working hard, as we can see the results of our efforts.

“We promise a splendid performance tonight and we would like our fans to come in large numbers as we will perform songs from our latest album,” said Brema.

Proprietor and managing director of Athens Esigodini, Jabulani Mbira, said this particular show will mark the start of a new era of entertainment in Esigodini, as he vowed to bring more big acts next year.

“This is the best of both worlds, as we bring Macheso and Insimbi ZeZhwane together on one stage for the people of Esigodini to experience quality entertainment.

“Both artists did well in 2024, so we decided to bring them here to wrap up the year and celebrate our achievements together.

“This is a one-of-a-kind show, and we encourage people from nearby areas such as Bulawayo, Gwanda, or Filabusi to come and join us for an exciting night,” said Mbira.