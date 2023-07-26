Macheso, sons date Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Sungura ace, Alick Macheso will this Friday descend on Kwekwe where he will share the stage with his sons Tatenda and Esau for a gig slated for Gulez Gardens.

Baba Shero, as he is affectionately known, is set to introduce his two sons to his Kwekwe fans and is expected to make them warm the stage for him as they play for the first time in the mining town.

Riding high after the release of their first album, ‘Pahukama’ Tatenda and Esau have earned plaudits from Macheso faithful who view them as the perfect replacement for their father, in case he chooses to retire.

Show organiser, DJ Fydale of Gulez Gardens Entertainment said all was ready for the show.

“We are pleased to be hosting one of the hottest artists in Zimbabwe at the moment and we are ready for the show. All is set for the gig and we are expecting a blast from Macheso and his sons,” said Fydale.

This will be Macheso’s first performance in the mining town this year after his last performance in October last year.