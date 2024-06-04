Macheso to headline inaugural Zim Music Awards in SA

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

SUNGURA legend Alick Macheso is leading a strong lineup of musicians who will perform at the inaugural edition of the Underground Entertainment Zim Music Awards set for next month in South Africa.

The awards will be held on July 12 at the Newton Music Factory in Johannesburg. Performing alongside Macheso will be Insimbi ZeZhwane, Jah Seed, Rico Meyers, DJ Mapressa, Mazilankatha, Inkazimulo Afro Melodies, Mr Gee, Deemax, Goofy T and 5card.

Jah Prayzah is leading the pack with four nominations. The prolific musician has earned nods for Song of The Year with the song “Chiremerera”, Album of the Year with the self-titled album, Best Video for “Sarungano” and Best Styled Group.

Rhumba band Insimbi ZeZhwane and DJ 20, along with 216 Whisky, Holy Ten, and Sungura legend Alick Macheso, each boast two nominations. DJ 20 is recognised for Song of the Year and Album of the Year, while Insimbi ZeZhwane shines in Best Styled Group and Outstanding Male Artist categories. – @themkhust