Machete gang chops miner . . . Police arrest notorious robbers

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

POLICE in Mvuma have launched a manhunt for a three-man machete-wielding gang who waylaid and chopped to death a local miner while a plot-holder watched in horror.

The trio allegedly went through the bloodied victim’s pockets and got away with US$700 and a cellphone.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday confirmed the machete attack which occurred on New Year’s Day at around 6AM as the now deceased, Mr Marko Dube was on his way to his mine in Mvuma.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the matter was a robbery case and had nothing to do with the machete wars involving artisanal gold miners as was being circulated on social media.

He said Mr Dube who operated a gold processing mill at his Mek Syndicate mine received a call on New Year’s Day that there were some clients who wanted to process gold.

“While on his way to the mine, Mr Dube was attacked by three unknown people who were using machetes and knobkerries. They then searched him, took away US$700 and a cellphone,” he said.

Sources said a plot-holder, name withheld, witnessed the brutal killing.

“The witness said he heard piercing screams and saw Dube sprinting ahead of three men swinging machetes and knobkerries. The trio caught up with Dube and slashed him mercilessly with the machetes while also pounding him with the knobkerries,” said a police source.

“As Dube writhed on the ground, they searched him. They left him for dead and fled into the bush.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the witness made a report at Mvuma Police Station.

He said police who attended the scene found Mr Dube dead.

In an unrelated incident, Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Shurugwi on Thursday arrested two notorious robbers who had been going around attacking people with machetes and knobkerries.

He said police recovered the weapons used by the two as well as some stolen property.

“The two suspects who were arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in and around Shurugwi were Edson Siyaliki Nyathi (24) and Kudakwashe Ndlela (19).

“A third suspect managed to flee and is still at large but police also recovered machetes and okapi knives which were used in committing the crimes. There were some clothes which were also recovered,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects would target mines, fuel garages and individuals.

“On 1 December 2019, they went to Bonsa Mine and attacked the mine owner and got away with US$487. They also attacked another victim on December 5, 2019 and got away with US$500. On the same day they pounced on Mount Dawn Farm and went away with US$700 and cellphones,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the trio also pounced on Besta Mine on December 26, 2019 and went away with $78 and some cellphones.

“These robbers would have prior information that there is money before attacking their victims so as the police, we urge people not to divulge such information to anyone. They should also use formal platforms like banks to store their cash,” he said.