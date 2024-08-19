Machete gang kills man in revenge attack

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 30-YEAR OLD man from Zvishavane was attacked by a machete gang of six who accused him of beating a teenage girl.

The gang is still at large.

In a statement on X, the police said “The suspects assaulted Lovemore Ngwenya with machetes after accusing him of assaulting a 14 year old female juvenile for unknown reasons. The victim died upon admission at a local hospital in Zvishavane. Two of the six suspects have been only identified as Donny and Enthel.”