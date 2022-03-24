Machete gang member arrested after trying to rob Bulawayo home

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A member of a machete gang has been arrested while his five accomplices are still at large after they tried to rob a home in Bulawayo.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on March 23 in Cement Side, Bulawayo.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of John Mhere (34) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at CSC Wilsgroove Feedlot Cement Side, Bulawayo on 23 March.

“The suspect together with five other suspects who are still at large stormed a home while armed with a machete, spear and axes before attacking two complainants while demanding cash.

“The victims screamed for help and their neighbours managed to apprehend John Mhere whilst the other suspects sped off in their get-away blue Honda Fit vehicle,” said the police.

