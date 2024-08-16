Machete gang rapes woman, rob four

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

POLICE in Matabeleland North have launched manhunt for 12 suspects who allegedly robbed four people and gang raped a woman in Inyathi.

The suspects pounced on mining compounds and demanded cash while armed with axes and machetes.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the crimes which happened on 13 August. The suspects face charges of robbery, attempted murder and rape.

The four complainants cannot be named to protect the victim of sexual abuse but all reside at Robert Block 2 Mine and Zoo B Mine in Inyathi, Bubi District.

Two of them are a couple and the woman was allegedly gang raped after her husband escaped to seek help next door.

“Circumstances are that on 13 August around 11:30pm at Robert Block 2 Mine, complainant 1 was asleep with her daughter when 12 unknown men knocked at their door looking for mbanje and complainant told them she did not sell mbanje. Five of the suspects forcibly entered the room by breaking the door using an axe and demanded cash,” said Insp Banda.

He said the suspects wielded machetes. The complainant gave them US$350 before one of the suspects struck her on the forehead and left right palm demanding more money.

The suspects ransacked the room and took two cellphone handsets and R2 000 before disappearing into the darkness.

The suspects proceeded to Zoo B Mine which is about 300 metres from the first complainant’s place whereupon arrival they divided themselves into two groups.

One group assaulted the second complainant with a machete after using an axe to break the door. The complainant collapsed and became unconscious.

The other gang of suspects proceeded to another room where a couple was sleeping and after breaking the door using an axe, they assaulted the husband with a machete.

The man fled leaving his wife behind and he sought help from a security guard 100 metres away.

The suspects demanded cash and were given US$90 and 5grammes of gold.

Three of the suspects assaulted the woman with a machete before taking turns to rape her before her husband returned with an armed security who fired a warning shot in the air.

The suspects fled and disappeared into the darkness. A report was made to the police

One of the complainants sustained a cut on the forehead and was taken to Inyathi District Hospital while another was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital with a deep cut on the head. The other complainant was treated and discharged with a cut on the forehead at Inyathi Hospital while the rape victim complained of pain on the neck and whole body.

Insp Banda said investigations are in progress.

@ncubeleon