Machete gang robs family and gets away with US$1 800 and valuables

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GANG of 15 men, armed with machetes, attacked a family before getting away with a plasma TV, US$1 800 and other valuables.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in Famona Village in Inyathi.

“ZRP is investigating a robbery incident which occurred at a house in Famona Village, Inyathi on 13 May where 15 unknown suspects attacked a complainant (25) and three other family members.

“The suspects who were putting on face masks and wielding machetes demanded cash and valuables before they stole US$1800 cash, Samsung smart phone, Itel P37, Huawei smart phone and a plasma tv all valued at US$2 700,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu