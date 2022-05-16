Machete gang robs family and gets away with US$1 800 and valuables

16 May, 2022 - 15:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Machete gang robs family and gets away with US$1 800 and valuables File Picture

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GANG of 15 men, armed with machetes, attacked a family before getting away with a plasma TV, US$1 800 and other valuables.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in Famona Village in Inyathi.

“ZRP is investigating a robbery incident which occurred at a house in Famona Village, Inyathi on 13 May where 15 unknown suspects attacked a complainant (25) and three other family members.

“The suspects who were putting on face masks and wielding machetes demanded cash and valuables before they stole US$1800 cash, Samsung smart phone, Itel P37, Huawei smart phone and a plasma tv all valued at US$2 700,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting