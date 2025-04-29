Machete gang terrorises Entumbane residents

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THREE people are battling for their lives in hospital after a machete-wielding gang unleashed a reign of terror in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb last Thursday evening, attacking and robbing unsuspecting residents.

The violent spree, which has sent shockwaves through the community, saw some male victims stripped naked after being robbed. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing for any information that could lead to their arrest.

Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the brutal attacks occurred between 6pm and 7pm, along the railway line leading to Entumbane.

“Three victims were walking from town towards Entumbane when they encountered three unknown suspects armed with an axe, machete and iron bar. The suspects confronted two of the complainants, striking one several times with a machete on the right leg, right hand and head,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the attackers demanded cash and valuables. The first victim sustained deep lacerations and lost property worth US$130. The second victim was struck with an axe on the legs, chin, forehead and back of the head.

“He suffered a broken right leg and severe cuts. The gang stole a packet of Irish potatoes, US$40, a loaf of bread, and a Samsung mobile phone valued at US$60,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

The third victim was hit five times on the head and once on the hand and leg with a machete, sustaining serious injuries. Property worth US$70 was stolen from him.

The gang then attacked three other individuals nearby.

“One victim was struck on the arm with a machete but lost no valuables. Another was hit on the head with an iron bar, sustaining a cut, and lost a Huawei phone, track bottom, and a pair of shoes valued at US$120,” she said.

The sixth victim suffered injuries to the head, waist and wrist after being attacked with a machete and iron bar. The suspects stole his white jacket, blue trousers, black cap and All-Star tennis shoes worth US$40.

All six victims were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. Three are reported to be in critical condition.

Asst Insp Msebele urged residents to avoid using secluded or bushy areas, describing them as hotspots for criminal activity. Concerned residents have called for increased police patrols and swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr Bhekumuzi Dube, a resident, said the community is living in fear.

“We are shaken. Some of the victims were returning from work, while others were simply passing through to Richmond. The police must act quickly — if these criminals aren’t stopped, someone could lose their life,” he said.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, said the attackers appeared fearless and warned that their next step could be targeting homes.

“Our children play near the railway line, and we fear for their safety. The police need to step up investigations and apprehend these criminals before the situation worsens,” she said.