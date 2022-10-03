Machete wielding armed robbers jailed 5 years each

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

TWO armed robbers who are part of a 4 men machete wielding gang that had been terrorising Kwekwe residents, have each been sentenced to a 5-year jail term.

John Nyirenda (34) of 85 Mbizo 7 and Munashe Ruvhevhe whose address was not given, were convicted of two counts of robbery which they committed with two accomplices, Edmore Mtetwa and one Themba, who are still on the run.

Magistrate Florence Nago convicted each of them of two counts of armed robbery and sentenced them to 5 years for each count.

The sentence will run concurrently.

Mrs Nago removed 4 months from each sentence on condition of good behaviour.

On count one, on 28 August around 1015pm, the four armed with machetes, catapults and knives went to Compound 24 Mine just outside Kwekwe where they forcibly broke into the house.

They beat up Ms Siphilisiwe Nhliziyo, demanding cash and threatening to kill her.

Out of fear, Ms Nhliziyo produced US$85 which they took together with her cellphone and some food items including beer from the fridge before they vanished.

On count two, the four used the same modus operandi and broke into Shop Number 11 Mbizo 3 owned by Mr Trust Chiyangwa.

They ordered Chiyangwa and his wife to lie face-down and threatened to kill them if they made any sound.

The accused persons ransacked the shop and took US$66 and $11 700 as well as cellphones belonging to the couple.

Police investigations led to the duo’s arrest, while their accomplices escaped.

Detectives recovered all the stolen cellphones from the gang members and victims positively identified them in a parade.

Cash amounting to $33 085 and US$65 was also recovered.

Ms Ethel Bhumure represented the State.