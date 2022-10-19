Machete wielding carjackers dump man and girlfriend in bush

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Kwekwe have launched a manhunt for two machete brandishing men who robbed a motorist of his VW Bora vehicle, three cell phones and US$30 on Monday afternoon.

Aldrick Zhuwawu of Fitchlea Suburb in Kwekwe said the armed robbers struck while he was parked in Chicago on Monday around 3PM.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Zhuwau was parked in Chicago suburb together with his girlfriend Tanatswa Mutembo around 3PM when he was approached by the two suspects who were armed with machetes and pepper spray. They ordered the two to get into the car while threatening to kill them if they refused,” said Insp Mahoko.

One of the suspects sped along Old Steelworks Road and dumped the two victims in a bushy area before speeding off with the vehicle.

He appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle or arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.