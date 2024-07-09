Machete-wielding gang steals with 85g of gold, US$6k in Chiweshe

Online Reporter

Three masked men armed with machetes stormed a house in Kanengoni Village, Chiweshe, and made off with US$6 500 and 85 gramms of gold.

The attack occurred on July 6, and the police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chombira are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Kanengoni Village, Chiweshe on 6 July at around 0120 hours,” he said.

“Three unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks and armed with machetes gained entry into a house through a broken window and attacked the complainant.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$6 500 cash and 85 g of gold that was hidden in a wooden cabinet. Anyone with information to report at the nearest police station.”