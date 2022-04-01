Madam Boss files for divorce?

Mthokozisi Moyo, Showbiz Reporter

Comedian Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) has apparently filed for divorce following her husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa’s adulterous affair. The couple that has been married for over 10 years has one daughter.

According to close sources, the decision was reached following consultations with their families and counsellors. As a result, Madam Boss has apparently relocated to America where she is living the American dream if her posts are anything to go by.

“Madam Boss was fed up with Ngoni’s behaviour. This wasn’t his first time cheating and she forgave him. She couldn’t take it any longer and things got worse after the issue hit the press a few weeks back.

“Those who know Madam Boss know that she loves leading a private life. So bad is the situation that she has relocated to the United States of America and is working towards having her daughter follow her there,” said the source who preferred anonymity.

This follows allegations that Munetsiwa dumped Madam Boss to stay with his lover who apparently recently gave birth to a boy.