Madam Boss is a darling: Madlela Skhobokhobo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Comedian cum-actor Madlela Skhobokhobo, has described comedian, Madam Boss as a darling who is able to balance her on and off-screen character with ease just like him.

The comedians are both in South Africa working on a sitcom that is under production.

Without sharing more details about the sitcom in order to keep fans in suspense, Madlela said working with Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) who is popular for her Dudzai character, was a seamless experience.

“Madam Boss is a darling.

“She’s a true artiste who manages two characters like me perfectly well. She’s a very reserved person, but slips into character when it’s work time,” Madlela said. He urged people to watch out for the Harare-based comedian as she has a lot of untapped talent.

“That’s a woman to watch out for as she’s immensely talented. I loved working with her and this is just the beginning of greater things that we’ll be doing together,” said Madlela. Quizzed about the forthcoming sitcom, he said he cannot reveal much about the production, but assured people that its details would soon be made public.

“I can’t get into detail about the project we’re working on now as there’s a lot that still needs to be done. Also, I don’t want to spoil the surprise for people,” he said. It seems being in the neighbouring country is paying off for Madlela as he revealed that he has been earmarked to appear in an advert for a leading food supermarket, Cambridge Food that operates there. “I’m going to be part of their Easter special advert and I’m really excited about this. They’re huge in South Africa and this is a great thing for my career. It shows that for sure, a dream never dies,” said Madlela.

The artist is really a man on a mission because while pursuing his acting career across the Limpopo, he is also pushing his cross-border trading venture that he recently embarked on to try and diversify his streams of income.