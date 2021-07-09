Madam Boss makes history

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

. . . first Zim female comedian to get one million followers online

SOCIAL media comedian-cum-actress Madam Boss is on cloud nine after clinching one million followers on her Facebook fan page, becoming the first female comedian in Zimbabwe to reach that benchmark.

Having started off as a social media entertainer six years ago, Madam Boss (real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho-Munetsiwa) has grown to become a fully-fledged actress and an influencer of note.

This year has been a fruitful one for her as she has been scoring numerous deals from corporate endorsements to acting roles across the region.

While consistently putting in the work, her brand that has mostly been associated with virtual audiences, has been playing popular among many, something that has been clearly evidenced by the rise in followers online.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the comedian who said she is humbled to have a million people attached to her brand as it shows that she is doing something right.

“After six years since the birth of Madam Boss, the character and the brand, we’re now at a million followers on Facebook. It’s an amazing feeling and I never, in my wildest dreams thought this would happen to me.

“I’m also the first female comedian in Zimbabwe to reach a million followers. Words cannot express how I’m feeling,” said Madam Boss through her manager Fanwell Masunungure.

She went on to thank all her fans and corporates who continue to support the brand.

“To my fans, corporates and my team, thank you guys. Let’s keep on working and shining more,” said Madam Boss.

While some have rushed to speculate that Madam Boss could have bought the followers online, one thing remains, her brand is growing at a fast pace and her works that keep earning her more followers and love from corporates are visible.

Through her acting roles on series and films in South Africa and Nigeria, Madam Boss has a more regional appeal that is likely contributing to the growth of her brand. Besides the regional appeal, Madam Boss consistently puts up content on her Facebook page, earning herself a lot of viewership especially at a time that most people are restricted to their homes because of the Covid-19 pandemic. [email protected]_mthire