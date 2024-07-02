Madam Boss set for hero’s welcome back to Harare after high-profile BET Awards appearance

Showbiz Reporter

A massive “Welcome Back Bash” has been arranged for influencer Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho-Munetsiwa), who will be returning to Zimbabwe from the United States, where she attended the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

During her time in LA, Madam Boss had the opportunity to interact with several celebrities, including Will Smith, Usher Raymond, Ray J, Akon, Tinashe, TI, Tyla, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, Common, Erica Banks, and Joe Thomas.

Although she was invited as an international guest and was not nominated for an award, many feel that Madam Boss represented Zimbabwe with great pride and enthusiasm at the prestigious event.

The beloved personality, known for her comic skits, is expected to arrive in Harare on Thursday afternoon. Her welcome reception will be held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 5:45 PM. The event is being coordinated by Roar Entertainment and Madam Boss Entertainment, with transport arrangements being made for fans who wish to attend.