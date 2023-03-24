Madhevere’s stunning hat-trick levels ODI series for Chevrons

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

OFF spinner Wessly Madhevere became the first Zimbabwean bowler since Prosper Utseya to pick up a hat-trick in One Day Internationals, his sensational bowling seeing Zimbabwe overcome Netherlands by one run in the second ODI cricket encounter at Harare Sports Club to level the series 1-1.

Utseya was the last Zimbabwe bowler to secure three consecutive wickets in ODIs when he did so against South Africa at Harare Sports Club in August 2014.

Madhevere, having earlier on contributed 43 runs with the bat, got his three wickets in the 44th over to finish with 3/36 in nine overs.

He dismissed Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru and Paul van Meekeren to leave Netherlands in all sorts of trouble in their run chase.

The visitors were eventually all out for 270 in exactly 50 overs, having taken the contest all the way to the last over only to lose it by the slightest of margins.

Zimbabwe, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, were bowled out for 271 in 49.2 overs, their highest scorer being Sean Williams with 77 while Clive Madande had 52.

Zimbabwean openers put up a decent start which was however ruined by a dismal display from the middle order before Williams and Madande came to the rescue.

Williams, batting while nursing an injured finger top scored with 77 runs off 73 balls while Madande fell for 52 runs from 57 balls as the pair put up a 100-run partnership to help guide Zimbabwe to a defendable total.

Dutch spinner, Shariz Ahmad was the star with the ball for the visitors after picking up a five-wicket haul. He finished with figures of 5/43 in 10 overs while Van Meekeren and Ackermann took two scalps each.

Max O’Dowd and Tom Cooper went on to score half centuries, finishing on 81 and 74 runs from 103 and 84 runs respectively as they finished as the top scorers. Captain Scott Edwards chipped in with 36 runs from 28 balls.

It took a special hat-trick from Madhevere to give Zimbabwe life again leaving the Dutch on 213/6. Fellow off spinner Sikandar Raza compensated for his poor performance with the bat by taking three wickets, including a brilliantly bowled penultimate over to finish with figures of 3/39 in nine overs as well.

Lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani took one scalp for the home side, giving away 39 runs in six overs while veteran Tendai Chatara, who was entrusted with the last over did not take any wickets but managed to see the Chevrons through.

The series is part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Super League which serves as a pathway for direct qualification to the World Cup in India in October.

Both teams however missed out on direct entry and are using the series as part of their preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers which will be hosted by Zimbabwe in June where only two nations can book their tickets to the global showpiece.

The win left everything to play for on Saturday between the two nations, however, the Chevrons will be fancying their chances playing in front of their home fans. — @brandon_malvin