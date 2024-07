Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN (39) allegedly committed suicide after pounding his wife to death with a hammer in Lusulu.

In a statement on X, police said that they are investigating a case of murder with occurred on 24 July in Siamputeni village 9. Mandimoni Senzo N cube struck his wife Zenzele to death using a hammer on the head after a domestic dispute. Ncube went on to commit suicide by drinking poison.

