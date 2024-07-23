Madlambuzi man who killed wife and left hammer stuck in head, appears in court

Peter Matika – [email protected]

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Madlambuzi in Plumtree who killed his wife on suspicion of bewitching, after finding her sprinkling a powdery substance into his porridge has appeared in court facing a murder charge.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Honest Nkomo allegedly killed his wife on 17 July this year, after an argument ensued over the matter.

“When she refused to explain herself, he ordered her to eat the porridge. She refused to eat the porridge and the misunderstanding escalated into violence. During the scuffle, the now-deceased fell and the accused struck her with a pick on the head before striking her again on the head with a hammer. The now deceased died instantly with the hammer stuck in her head,” read excerpts from NPAZ.

It was stated that Nkomo then later removed the hammer from his wife’s head and placed it on the ground.

“A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person,” read the document.

Nkomo was remanded in custody until 1 August.

