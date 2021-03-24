Madlela celebrates 50 Du’s 100k views on YouTube

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

I50 du, i50 tswayi . . . Musician Madlela Skhobokhobo is over the moon as the music video for his 2020 Zima award-winning song, 50 Du has reached 100 000 views on YouTube after six months of its release.

He said the music video of the song that was number 10 in the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 chart show last year, achieved this feat due to the support of fans who he thanked.

While thanking fans on social media, Madlela said reaching 100k views was a milestone.

“Wow, 50 Du video has reached 100k views in six months. Bakithi, for us this is huge, it’s a milestone indeed. Akukho lula nakancane ukufika lapho (It’s not easy to get there), so I would love to thank and appreciate all of you who clicked the view button.

“This is how we get paid, by viewing the video, you’re according us an opportunity to get paid. Ngiyabonga kakhulu (Thank you very much),” said Madlela.

He went on to ask those who have not watched the video to do so and also follow his YouTube page by subscribing to it.

To reward fans for their continued support, Madlela said he will be sharing something new with them soon.

“In a few weeks, I will be giving you something new #PhoNGIFELANI, I can’t wait,” said Madlela.