Madlela Comes Home season 2 shoot underway

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE second season of the sitcom Madlela Comes Home has begun filming in Bulawayo.

If the responses on social media are any indication, season one of the drama-filled film production, which debuted sometime in June on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), wowed viewers.

The comic book series has made an appearance on TikTok with some of its funny sequences that portray everyday societal situations.

The comic series was shot in Bulawayo. Mothusi Basimane Ndlovu popularly known as Madlela “Dlelas” Skhobokhobo is the producer and director as well as the main character playing Madlela. The cast also includes Sithandazile Dube who plays Siluzeni (Madlela’s sister), Leonard Phiri who plays Kezito, Praise Ncube who plays Massie (Siluzeni’s daughter), and Gogo Ellen Mlangeni who plays NaJeremiah. Thithibele Phiri plays the role of MaNyathi and Innocent Nyoni is double cast as Nasinginjo and iNduna. Other cast members are Praymore Moyo who plays Spikiri, Patience Sibanda playing Namahanisi and comedian Mdawini who plays the role of induna’s messenger.

Dlelas said the sitcom will have more episodes for season two due to the rave reviews the project has received.

“We have started to shoot season two of Madlela Comes Home and as we speak we are on set doing what we love best and what our fans love us for.

“For this season, we will shoot 26 episodes because people say they want more of this production and we will not hesitate to give them value of their time,” said Dlelas.

He claimed they now have larger cast that includes talented actors.

“We have added a few faces like Twelve who will portray a mentally challenged person, Gladys daughter to NeJeremiah and NamaHannis. The storyline continues with Madlela being notorious. Season one ended with him being chased away and having to go and stay in the bushes. In season two we open up with Madlela meeting a mentally challenged man, Twelve, who will unpack a secret,” he said.

Dlelas said they are in talks with ZTN to ensure season two is also premiered on DStv channel 298.

“I met the ZTN team in the past fortnight and they expressed joy with how season one has been received by their audience and there are plans for season one to return and be aired twice a week.

“We are in talks to make sure that season two also premiers on the channel,” said Dlelas. — @mthabisi_mthire