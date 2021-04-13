Madlela continues diversifying music to stay relevant

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA/TSHIBILIKA musician Madlela Skhobokhobo has said he will continue diversifying his music by trying out different genres in order to remain relevant.

Last year, the award-winning musician released a house song, Emasurbabsin that featured Awa, Hwabaraty and Bajilla. This year, he has worked on a multi-genre surprise track which is a fusion of gospel, afro hip hop and afro-pop.

The artiste expects the collaboration track to be out by the end of this month.

The track is being produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios and will be accompanied visuals.

Said Madlela Skhobokhobo whose acting career has been flourishing: “The idea is that at the beginning of each year, I must do something different, just like I did on the track, eMaSurbabsan. For this year, I’ve done a unique track that features Mcheznana, Siza Mdlongwa and two new artistes, a girl called Buhle Bluerose and Basotho.”

Madlela Skhobokhobo said the song talks about everyday relations between people. – @mthabisi_mthire