Madlela delivers another hit with “Pole Pole” . . . Rhumba masterpiece with a twist of humour, drama

Madlela continues to prove his creative genius with his latest single “Pole Pole” and its accompanying video, further cementing his place as one of the most innovative Rhumba artistes. The track is a reminder of Madlela’s breakout hit “Ngamnanka uSaMamo”, which catapulted him to fame.

“Pole Pole” picks up where his previous hits left off, continuing the ongoing saga between Madlela and the infamous SaMamo character. This time, Madlela is on a revenge mission, only to end in heartbreak as he discovers he is not the father of the child he believed he fathered.

For those who encounter the video before the song, there’s a lively debate to be had: Is it the song, the video, or both that make the track unforgettable? The infectious Rhumba melody, which later transitions into a lively piano beat, promises to capture the hearts of many while leaving them in stitches.

Since being posted on his YouTube channel three days ago, the video has garnered over 26 000 views, reflecting its broad appeal. Madlela’s unique touch on this track, particularly his use of three backing vocalists who open with harmonies before he joins in, adds a distinct flavour to the Rhumba genre.

His humorous storytelling and hard-hitting Rhumba guitars further showcase his exceptional talent and originality.

Listeners are bound to dance to the rhythm, while viewers of the video will appreciate the top-notch production quality. Shot in a rural business centre setting, the video features an audience who, rather than disrupting the shoot, engages casually from their drinking spots—adding an authentic touch to the visuals. The inclusion of the humorous Kizito and a surprising twist involving DNA results add depth to the storyline, making for an unexpected and compelling ending.

Before the release of "Pole Pole," Madlela had promised an exclusive studio listening session for this reporter, which unfortunately did not materialise. However, in a statement before the track's release, Madlela was confident about his latest creation: "You have to listen to my upcoming track. I promise, you will be blown away. I want you to critique it however you want, but I can confidently say this is my best work," he declared.