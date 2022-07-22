Madlela ropes in fresh talent on new song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MADLELA Skhobokhobo has roped in young and fresh talent in the creative game for his latest offering titled Ama International.

The urban music track due to be released today alongside its visuals features the musician’s son Basotho, Mjox, Noluntu J and his protege Blue Rose.

The track will be available on all digital platforms while the video which was shot by Mqaliwendaba is set to premiere at 6am on Madlela Skhobokhobo’s YouTube page.

Madlela said he decided to rope in the youngsters on this production as he wants to capture them at an early stage.

“I believe that young people are the future of the arts hence the need to slowly introduce them to the industry.

That’s why I worked with these fresh, talented artistes.

“The track is about Matabeleland talent being put up there with the best.

It shows that we have the muscle to make things happen and prosper,” he said.

Madlela paid homage to those who worked with him on the production of the video.

“I’d like to appreciate Western Khazins for being part of the video as they brought a spark as well as appreciate Mqaliwendaba who has been working with us for years in shooting these videos,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire