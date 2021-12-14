Madlela Skhobokhobo Ama Yellow track a hit

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MADLELA Skhobokhobo continues to shine with his latest offering, AmaYellow being a hit among fans who have expressed that they will dance away the year with the song.

The track which was released a week ago has amassed over 10 000 views on YouTube, an achievement that many artistes down south of the country fail to achieve.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said through the single, he wants to introduce rhumba music to new markets.

“Ama Yellow is a dance song that takes rhumba music to new markets with my aim being to make rhumba music easily accepted, even by people who have no interest at all in rhumba music.

“Growing up, we saw almost everyone listening to DRC rhumba because of how it was packaged and thus we’re now packaging our rhumba in a very different way, but a way that’ll attract even those that have never liked tshibilika,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo.

He said Ama Yellow is an umbrella name he used for people that have no interest in rhumba, but will certainly dance and start giving the genre attention.

Commenting on the song on YouTube, one Khumbu Sdambe said: “I was never a fan of rumba music, but honestly, this is a hit. I enjoyed it. Keep up the good work Dlelas.”

Hopeman Ncube said: “The guitar work is amazing. Big up to the Engineer too.”

Leah Thaphe said: “We are so proud of your Zimbabwean talent.” – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

