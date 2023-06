Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Bulawayo city centre will be a hive of activity on Saturday when Econet holds its Ziyawa kuEcocash USD Promotion fourth draw at the City Hall.

The event which is free of charge will start at midday.

The audience will get to see Nutty O and Madlela Skhobokhobo performing.

The promotion is for EcoCash customers who transact in USD. It has been running since 2017.