Madlela Skhobokhobo wins fifth BAA award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

VERSATILE artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo has proven his worth in the arts industry after winning his fifth Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) following the inception of the awards seven years ago.

The comic actor emerged as the winner in the Outstanding Film/TV Actor category, his second win in that category through his role on the production, Madlela Comes Home which airs on ZTN Prime, (DStv channel 294).

Before, Madlela who is also a musician, had won four gongs in previous awards in categories – Best Newcomer, Song of the Year, Best Actor and Best Rhumba/Tshibilika.

He said he is elated about the recognition and will continue to work hard.

“It’s always an honour to win an award and we thank everyone who supports our work. This shows that our work is being recognised.”

He said he is busy shooting Madlela Comes Home season two which will start airing on ZTN Prime soon.

