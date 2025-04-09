Madlela Skhobokhobo’s contributions to local arts scene recognised at Imiklomelo KaDakamela

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Musician, comedian, and actor Madlela Skhobokhobo, born Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu, has been honoured with an Imiklomelo KaDakamela award for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.

Best known for his hit song “Ngamnanka”, Madlela has earned widespread recognition for his multifaceted talents as an MC, actor, musician, comedian, and storyteller, winning fans across the region. His career boasts multiple accolades, including five Bulawayo Arts Awards, affirming his position as a leading figure in the arts and entertainment scene.

The Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards, in their third year, were held last weekend in Nkayi to celebrate excellence in various fields, including community development, education, and entertainment.

Expressing his joy, Madlela said, “I’m extremely happy and feel very honoured. This award is special because it comes from a traditional chief; it means a lot to me.”

Madlela believes the recognition will further elevate his profile, adding, “This is a huge platform. The fact that my name is now among the winners means people who didn’t know me, from Zambia, South Africa, and Tanzania, now know my potential.”