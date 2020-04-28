Madlela teases with Khumbula Ekhaya track

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIAN Madlela Skhobokhobo has given fans a taste of his forthcoming album through a song, Khumbula Ekhaya, which he has redone and released for people to enjoy during the lockdown.

The slow Afro-soul jam which was released on YouTube on Sunday features Bajila. It is of mourning, prayer and hope and shows his versatility in languages as he uses chiShona and Ndebele.

Madlela, who is also an actor said the track was a reprise of a song he produced years ago.

“I once did this track when I was still Bashimane, before the transition to Madlela. It however didn’t get enough exposure because I was still an unknown artiste.

“I therefore decided to bring the song back after my producer Nash heard the original version and liked it so much that he requested to do his own version of it to try and give it much exposure,” said Madlela.

Just like the late great Solomon Skuza, Madlela who is known for his rhumba beat, said he did not want to be confined to one genre as he believes he can fit in any he puts his mind to. As such, the forthcoming album will have a mix of Rhumba, house and gospel tunes.

“My fans must understand that just like Solomon Skuza, I don’t stick to one genre because I’m a storyteller before being a musician. So, if I feel that a certain story will be best told by a gospel or jazz beat, then I’ll do that,” explained Madlela.

He however said he has fallen in love with the rhumba genre.

“I didn’t start as an outright rhumba musician, but the hit track Ngamnanka forced me to venture into rhumba music. Now I’ve fallen in love with the genre. By the way, there’s a Ngamnanka house remix on the new album that was done by Redbee so people may look out for that.

“I tried by all means to cater for everyone – both the young and the old – on this album.”

The album, Madlela said will be released as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. This will be his third album.