Madlela vows to continue uplifting rising musicians

Natalie Muzore, Chronicle Reporter

RHUMBA musician Madlela Skhobokhobo has challenged youthful artistes in Victoria Falls to follow their dreams, network as much as they can, and most importantly, take their art seriously.

Madlela (real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu), was speaking at the Victoria Falls International Agricultural Show and Multi-cultural Food Festival on Saturday where he entertained a large crowd which also included children at Chinotimba Stadium.

He said there are numerous opportunities at corporate events that local artists are not harnessing.

“To be a successful singer, an artiste needs to possess the drive to succeed and do whatever it takes to rise over the obstacle. We have a lot of opportunities like these and I want to urge young and budding artists to use these platforms to make a name for themselves,” he said.

Madlela has collaborated with a number of artistes and also groomed many young musicians.

The Ngamnanka USaMaMo hitmaker added that he will continue to uplift up-and-coming artistes.

“I need to bring about new talent in Matabeleland North and Zimbabwe at large so I’ll continue grooming artistes and ensure that they live their dreams,” he said. – @NatalieMuzore