Madlela’s protégé, BlueRose’s single out today

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Up-and-coming songstress, BlueRose (real name Buhle Moyo) will today release a new song titled Nothando.

BlueRose, Madlela Sikhobokhobo’s protégé has been knocking on heaven’s door for quite a while after collaborating with Madlela and Luminous.

The singer told Chronicle Showbiz that her new song was a mirror of her best friend’s love story.

“Well, when I wrote this song, I was telling my best friend’s story. She found love recently and that was her first boyfriend and she wasn’t really into serious relationships. She’s the same age as me and when she told me that she’s in love, I decided to compose a song for her wedding,” she said.

The song, produced by Neshville from Rock Up Studios will be available on digital platforms and will be a prelude to a five-track EP to be released later this year.

The 21-year-old singer said she started singing at the age of 11 and has never looked back since then. – @eMKlass_49