Madlela’s son, Basotho steps into limelight

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Musician and actor Madlela Skhobokhobo is beaming with pride as his son, Boithabelo Ndlovu, known by the stage name Basotho, is following in his footsteps by venturing into the arts scene.

Basotho, who has previously collaborated with his father on tracks like “Umona” and “AmaInternational” now feels ready to carve his own path in the industry.

With his debut track which he released last week, Basotho is aiming to make a statement and establish himself as a promising musician eager to make his mark.

“I believe my first project will introduce me to the industry. It’s crafted in a genre that resonates with young people, and I’m confident it will capture their attention.

“I plan to release two more singles by the end of May, allowing audiences to appreciate my artistry and leaving them eager for more,” expressed Basotho.

Grateful for the guidance and support of his father, Basotho acknowledged that his journey in the industry may have its challenges, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to his craft.

“As a newcomer, I understand there may be obstacles ahead, but I’m prepared to face them head-on. This journey is not just a passion for me; it’s a profound calling,” shared Basotho.

With the support of his father and his determination to succeed, Basotho is ready to make his mark in the industry. – @mthabisi_mthire.