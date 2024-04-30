Madzibaba Ishmael up for murder

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

MADZIBABA Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) was back at the Norton Magistrates’ Court this time on charges of murder after reportedly forcing an expecting mother to abort, leading to her death and burying her body at his shrine.

This is after earlier Madzibaba Ishamel faced charges of five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor,” after the State alleged that he impregnated all of them, with the youngest being 13 years.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Madzibaba Ishameal and two others at large connived to terminate a woman’s pregnancy leading to her death.

“The state alleges that on the 12th of November 2023, the accused person, Siribhino Chikunhure and Wonder Kabaya who are still at large connived to terminate Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy, resulting in her death. They went on to secretly bury the deceased’s body at Lily Farm church shrine without following due procedure.

He was remanded in custody to the 7th of May 2024 and was referred to the High Court for bail application.