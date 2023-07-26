Madzikatire saxophonist remembered

Trust Khosa, Harare Bureau



VETERAN saxophonist, Emmloty Ndlovu, has been honoured.

The former Safirio Madzikatire and Real Sounds of Africa band member, will be remembered on Heroes Day during a tombstone unveiling.

Ngoda Granite, in partnership with the friends of Emmloty, are behind the tombstone unveiling.

Emmloty, who died in 2014, was also an ex-combatant.

In the music circles, he established himself as one of the country’s most sought after saxophonists along with Phillip Svosve, the late Fanyana Dube, among others.

In an interview with H-Metro, Emmloty’s son and family spokesperson, Farai Garvin Ndlovu, confirmed the event.

“We are glad that there are partners who came on board to ensure that our father’s grave is spruced up with a tombstone.

“The event will take place on the 14th of August in Highfield and we are calling upon his friends, fellow musicians who worked with and other players in the creative sector to come and celebrate with us.

“As a family we have been longing for this opportunity,” he said.

Garvin, who is also a talented multi-instrumentalist with Talking Guitars Band, described his late father as a disciplinarian.

“My father was a caring family man who believed in discipline because of his military background.

“He fought in the liberation war and he was also a musician who worked with a number of artists.

“He worked with Madzikatire, Brian Sibalo and added the saxophone on Simon Chimbetu’s timeless classic, Mama Elizabeth.

“He also taught me to play instruments and I am proud to be my father’s product,” he said.

Emmloty was born in Chirumanzu in 1947.

He went to Zambia, through Chirundu Border Post, where he joined the liberation war.