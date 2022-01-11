Madzongwe apologises for conceding last minute penalty

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors’ midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe has apologised to the nation for his injury time handball that gave Senegal a penalty in their Group B Africa Cup of Nations encounter on Monday afternoon.

After matching the Lions of Teranga pound for pound and with the game seemingly headed for a draw, disaster struck for coach Norman Mapeza’s charges when a goal bound shot hit the arm of a diving Madzongwe and the referee pointed to the spot, which was confirmed by VAR.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane sent an impressive Petros Mhari the wrong way.

“Mistakes happen in football, but this one really affected me badly. Had it not been for the penalty, we could be having a point from our opener or even a win, but all that is now just wishes. I am extremely sorry to my teammates and coaches, but more importantly to the nation. It’s no use trying to argue that the decision was a bit harsh as I was looking the opposite direction. Once again, my sincere apologies. I wish I could reverse what happened,” said Madzongwe.

He said they will now fight tooth and nail to get maximum points against Malawi on Friday so that they better their chances of qualifying to the round of 16.

If Zimbabwe put up the same performance they did against Senegal, they may write their own piece of history by progressing to the next round for the first time in their history.

Captain Knowledge Musona and Afcon debutant Prince Dube need to come to the party too.

Dube seemed to be starved of clinical passes.