Madzongwe yearns to lift Chibuku Super Cup with Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MAGWEGWE-bred former Mpopoma High School pupil Kelvin Madzongwe has set his sights on helping Bulawayo Chiefs to the Chibuku Super Cup title which he won last year while turning out for FC Platinum.

Bulawayo Chiefs lock horns with Herentals in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The 32-year-old utility Madzongwe, who is comfortable at central defence and in the midfield, is one of the three players at Chiefs who have a Chibuku Super Cup winners’ medal.

Ironically, the other two are the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis who were crowned champions in 2014 when the Chibuku Super Cup, a tournament that headlined yesteryear football calendars, was reintroduced. The 29-year-old twins were at FC Platinum when they lifted the Chibuku Super Cup.

Chiefs will be hoping to overcome Herentals and join past winners FC Platinum who won the 2014 and 2021 editions, Harare City (2015 and 2017 champions), Ngezi Platinum Stars (2016) and Triangle United who claimed the 2018 crown.

The only traditional giants to have won the reintroduced Chibuku Super Cup title are Highlanders who lifted it in 2019 when they edged Ngezi 1-0.

Madzongwe, who has been a vital cog at Chiefs in yearning to lift the Chibuku Super Cup in his home town.

“It will be nice to win it again, this time with Bulawayo Chiefs. As a team we have had a difficult year and winning the final will be a good Christmas present to us. We just want to go and make it happen for us.

“The mindset has always been to try and win every cup game and now we’re faced with the final hurdle. It’s the duty of us who have been in the final before to try and help out to relieve pressure on the other guys. We’ll try to calm our nerves so that we do our best and be proud of ourselves,” Madzongwe said.

The former national team player said the cup also presents an opportunity to youngsters at Chiefs to show off their talent and also get the feeling of winning silverware.

“Such games are matches where young players like Mthokozisi Msebe who have had a fantastic season have to show off what they are made of. It is such games where all eyes will be on you and for some of us who are about to retire, we just have to motivate young guys in our team so that they fight hard to win it and have something to show.

“If you win a medal at a younger age, it boosts your confidence as you grow your career. And it would be great if we win it in front of our home supporters,” said Madzongwe.

The Moyo twins, who will be featuring in their third Chibuku Super Cup final having ended on the losing side in the 2016 edition that Ngezi won, are aware of the threats posed by Herentals.

Kevin said: “It hasn’t been an easy road but we’ve soldiered on and with the league done everyone is focused on the final. We’re looking forward to the final and everyone is upbeat, something you need as a team going into a game like this. I think the win against Yadah gave us the confidence we need.”

While Chiefs ended the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign with a 2-0 win against Yadah, Herentals lost 3-1 away at ZPC Kariba.

Elvis isn’t reading much into the Herentals loss to ZPC Kariba and hopes luck will be on their side on Sunday.

“No one gave us a chance as Bulawayo Chiefs to be in the final and now that we are here, it will be good for us as well as the youngsters in our team to have the trophy staying in Bulawayo. We’re united and hope luck will be on our side and become victorious on Sunday.

“Being a third Chibuku Super Cup final, I think we know what is expected of us and our experience will come in handy.” — @ZililoR