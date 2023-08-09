‘MaEli tried all he could to save us’. . . Insimbi ZeZhwane recount horrific accident

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo (with tie) and other officials visit Insimbi ZeZhwane’s Meluleki ‘Brema’ Moyo at Mpilo Hospital on Monday

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

TWO members of the Insimbi ZeZhwane band who were discharged from St Luke’s Hospital on Monday following the accident that claimed the lives of the band’s core leader Elvis “MaEli” Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu have reflected on the horrific accident.

In an interview yesterday, the band’s rhythmist Ergan Mathe said most of them had a blackout following the car accident which occurred along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Highway on Saturday morning.

Recounting the trip to Binga where the band travelled to last Friday after being misinformed that there was a national gala, he said he and some members of the band who are based in Tsholotsho were collected from their bases on Friday morning for the trip.

He said initially, they had a challenge with one of the vehicle’s tyres but it was attended to in Tsholotsho town. They then drove to Lupane where they collected other members.

“I was collected at home (Tsholotsho) at around 9am on Friday and we went to Mgodi Village to collect other members. We had a challenge with one of the tyres but it was attended to in Tsholotsho town. We then phoned Brema (one of the band leaders) and other guys who were in Bulawayo to travel and meet us in Lupane. We collected them at around 7pm and arrived in Binga at around 3:30am,” recounted Mathe.

The band members only learnt after arriving in Binga that the gala was actually in Mashonaland East.

“When we phoned the responsible authorities (organisers of the Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa gala), they were shocked to hear that we were in Binga. We had a few hours’ rest in Binga and they phoned us advising us on fuel compensation and we committed to taking the journey to perform at the gala that was slated for later that evening in Mutawatawa.”

Mathe said they had breakfast in the Gwayi area before taking to the road again. After the meal, Mathe said they realised their vehicle’s right side rear tyre had a puncture so they had it attended to at one of the garages.

“Once we took to the road, the tyre burst and we all heard the sound. The car lost control, but he tried (MaEli who was driving) without success. No one spoke during this time, I only remember Brema telling MaEli ‘uyibambe, uyibambe (control it). The car hit a big mopane tree and that was the end. I lost consciousness and only woke up when people were trying to help us to get out of the vehicle,” he said.

Mathe said they were ferried to Fatima Clinic by a well-wisher, but sadly, they were not given anything and were taken to St Lukes Hospital where they received treatment and had X-rays taken.

He hailed their supporters for their concern saying it helped them try to cope with what had happened.

“We’re grateful to God for a second chance at life even though we’re still in pain. We thank all those who were concerned about us and those who phoned trying to establish our situation. It’s painful and hard to accept that we lost MaEli and Maviri in the accident,” Mathe said.

Dancer Frank “High Tower” Masuku who was also discharged from hospital on Monday said he and a number of band members were sleeping when the tyre burst.

“Most of us were sleeping and were only awakened by the loud sound of the tyre burst.

“We saw the car veering off the road and MaEli battling to control it. At that point, we just had a blackout before the car hit a tree and only woke up to people trying to help us get out.

“After taking us out, we had another blackout and woke up at the clinic,” said High Tower who was visibly in pain.

The dancer had stitches on his head following the accident.

The band’s Zimbabwean manager, Tiro Maphosa said bassist Meluleki “Brema” Moyo is nursing a broken leg and will be operated on today. He said the other band members who are admitted at St Luke’s Hospital are recovering well.

“There’s a good improvement in terms of their recovery. It’s only Brema who needs an operation as his leg broke in three places. The other members are complaining of pain due to the injuries they sustained.

“We’re also working on having the two members who remained at St Luke’s brought to Bulawayo probably today (yesterday).”

Meanwhile, all is set for Ma Eli and Maviri’s memorial service taking place at the Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg this afternoon.

Maphosa said the gathering is meant to bring the group’s fans together before the duo is laid to rest.

Phakama “PK Nkomo” of Underground Entertainment who promoted the band from its infancy said the service which is expected to start at 4pm will be short as some will need to travel to Zimbabwe for the burial on Saturday.

“The memorial will be a short programme just to accommodate the fans and friends in South Africa to give them an opportunity to give the deceased a befitting a sendoff. We may have the group’s songs played, but not much in terms of performances.

“The band was based in South Africa for a long time so we want to unite everyone before burial,” said Nkomo.

Locally, a funeral service has been arranged at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre on Friday morning.

MaEli will be buried in Tsholotsho on Saturday with indications that Maviri will be buried in Bulawayo.