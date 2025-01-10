Mafa and Matjinge teams advance to KCD Mohadi Football and Netball Tournament Finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, reporting from Madlambudzi, Bulilima

MAFA and Matjinge teams have secured their spots to represent Bulilima District in football and netball, respectively, at the KCD Mohadi Tournament finals, scheduled to take place in Gwanda on 25 and 26 January.

Seven football teams and three netball teams participated in the Bulilima District edition of the tournament, held last Saturday at the Madlambudzi Business Centre grounds.

The Matjinge netball team dominated their matches, winning all their games against Hingwe and Gwambe, who finished second and third, respectively. The winners received trophies, kits, balls, and monetary prizes donated by various dignitaries, including the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, ICT Deputy Minister and Bulilima MP Dingumuzi Phuti, businessman Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi, ZANU PF Gwanda North shadow MP Lungisani “Two Minutes” Ncube, and ZANU PF Veterans League National Political Commissar Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu.

Additional support to ensure the event’s success came from Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, ZANU PF Matabeleland South Provincial Youth League Chairperson Cde Moses Langa, ZANU PF Politburo Member and Bulilima Senator Cde Richard Ndlovu, ZANU PF DCC Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde Philasande Malinga Ndlovu, and ZANU PF National Youth League Executive Member Cde Charity Ndlovu.

In the football tournament, seven teams were divided into two groups. Group A consisted of Ward 19, Ward 12, Luck Stars, and Nyele, with Luck Stars emerging as group winners with nine points. Nyele advanced to the semi-finals as runners-up due to goal difference. Group B featured Malanswazi, Bhangali, and Mafa, with Mafa leading the group with four points after a 1–0 victory over Bhangali and a goalless draw with Malanswazi.

The semi-finals saw Luck Stars lose 1–0 to Bhangali following a late penalty. In the second semi-final, Mafa and Nyele played to a goalless draw, with Mafa eventually winning 8–7 in a penalty shootout to reach the finals.

The final between Mafa and Bhangali ended in a goalless draw, with Mafa triumphing 5–4 in a penalty shootout to claim their place as Bulilima’s representatives in the KCD Mohadi Tournament finals.

In netball, Matjinge secured their spot with dominant performances, comfortably defeating their two competitors to earn the right to represent Bulilima Constituency.

Deputy Minister Phuti, the guest of honour, commended the tournament’s success and emphasised its significance.

“The KCD Mohadi Tournament is a noble initiative, brilliantly organised by the Youth League. It not only uplifts young people but also honours the legacy of Vice President and Acting President Kembo Mohadi, who has inspired many through his leadership and resilience,” said Phuti.

He highlighted the Vice President’s role in nurturing young leaders, including himself.

“Many of us, including myself, are products of his leadership. His mentorship and guidance have shaped us into the leaders we are today. This tournament is a fitting tribute to his contributions,” he added.

Minister Ndlovu urged young people to use sports to combat drug and substance abuse.

“Sports play a crucial role in steering youths away from drugs. I encourage all young people to participate in sports and embrace healthy lifestyles. I also thank everyone for supporting the KCD Mohadi Youth Tournament,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Referees’ representative Taurai Muranganwa praised the organisers for their efforts.

“The tournament was well-organised, and we are grateful to the sponsors for initiating such a vital programme. It is a significant step towards fighting drug and substance abuse among youths,” said Muranganwa.

