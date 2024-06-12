“Mafaro”, Crispen’s new anthem of joy and triumph out tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma

GHANA-based musician Crispen Sibanda is set to captivate his fans with a new single titled “Mafaro”, due for release tomorrow on various digital platforms.

Produced by Maestero (David Kweku Appiah-Kubi) under the Sky Entertainment GH label, this Afro-pop track tells a story of struggles, pain, jubilation, and triumph.

“Mafaro” is an infectious anthem that discusses the struggles African youth face in their quest for success. The title, a Shona word meaning “enjoyment”, reflects a vibrant celebration of life, urging listeners to embrace every joyful moment.

The song opens with an enchanting blend of traditional Zimbabwean instrumentation and modern electronic beats, instantly transporting listeners to a lively party atmosphere. Crispen’s vocals shine with irresistible energy, seamlessly switching between English and Shona, delivering lyrics that resonate with a universal yearning for happiness.

The chorus is a call to action, urging everyone to cast aside their worries and indulge in the pure pleasure of the moment. Uplifting harmonies intertwine with Crispen’s charismatic delivery, creating an irresistible groove.

As the song progresses, the energy builds steadily, punctuated by infectious rhythms and playful bursts of instrumentation. “Mafaro” is a guaranteed mood-booster, leaving listeners with smiles on their faces and hearts full of joy.

Speaking from Harare, where he is currently visiting, Crispen said: “Mafaro basically talks about the struggles of overthinking about your problems, which takes so much of our joy away. When I wrote this song, I was going through a lot in my own head – financial stability, health, relationships with family and friends, and where my life is going.

“Despite this, I love to have fun, so I put everything into the song. When I heard Maestero create that beat, I instantly felt connected and poured out my heart. We made magic,” Crispen explained.

He said the visuals for the song were shot in Ghana due to the love and support he has received from his fellow Africans there.

“Ghana welcomed me with open arms and introduced me to their cultures, so I wanted to introduce them to ours. I was thrilled to hear Ghanaians sing, ‘Toda Mafa… Mafa… Mafaro!’ so easily. I believe that being aware of each other’s cultures connects us more,” he added.

Crispen’s music has garnered widespread acclaim in West Africa, propelling him toward international recognition. His track “Bye O” has become a sensation, dominating the airwaves in both Zimbabwe and Ghana.

His success comes amidst a growing interest among African artistes to break into the highly competitive West African music market, particularly with the rise of Afro-beats. – @mthabisi_mthire