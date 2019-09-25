Mafikizolo headlines Makomo gala

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

SOUTH AFRICA afro-pop band Mafikizolo are the headline act at this year’s Makomo Resources anniversary gala taking place at the Hwange Colliery Stadium next Friday.

Alick Macheso, Charles and Olivia Charamba, Peter Moyo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Killer T and local groups Pezhuba Pachena and Shantani & Black Wizards will complete the line-up.

Show promoter Eusabia Rayire of Eumo Promotions said all is in place for the event which is now in its ninth edition.

“All the artistes have confirmed their participation and will join Makomo in celebrating their ninth anniversary.

“This will be an all-night musical gala.

“Makomo Resources has been doing well for the past nine years and we expect large crowds to join the anniversary celebrations,” Rayire said.

She said the inclusion of Pezhuba Pachena and Shantani is meant to promote Matabeleland North artistes by creating space for them to share the stage with established artistes.

Mafikizolo, Rayire said, are definitely coming despite the recent xenophobic attacks in neighbouring South Africa as this show will be used to show how peaceful Zimbabweans are.

“We want to use music to show that Zimbabwe is a peace-loving country. Fans should expect a fun-filled event as the artistes are geared to wow the crowds.”

Gates will open at 6PM with tickets pegged at RTGS$30.

Makomo Resources, which has for the past nine years held the gala annually to celebrate its existence in Hwange as a coal mining entity, will reward its workers on the day.

The musical show is their way of giving back to the community with the gala serving as a family event attended by many revellers. – @ncubeleon