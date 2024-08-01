Mafingo: Binga’s best-kept secret in rhumba music

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

He is probably Binga’s best gift to Rhumba music, with his touch well sought after, but he is not Christopher Shoko nor DT Bio Mudimba.

Born Maphios Musanka in 1977, he is better known as Mafingo in the Rhumba music circles and is a talented master of his craft. Almost all rhumba bands have sought his services in the studio at one time or another.

The father of three is the one who plays drums for all Insimbi ZeZhwane, Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu, and Mlambos Express Band albums, to name but a few. The few who know the name Mafingo recognise it only when it is chanted in songs, but he largely remains unknown, like most crews behind the scenes.

Besides possessing a golden touch with the sticks on drums, Mafingo is also a gifted guitarist and skilled in mixing and engineering in the studio. “My life is a long history; it could be a book. It touches musicians like Obadiah Matulane, the late Christopher Shoko, and Fanyana Dube,” he said.

Mafingo said he was born in Matobo District, although he does not remember the exact area as his parents soon moved back to Binga, their ancestral home. He was educated at Siabuwa primary and secondary schools in Binga, and it was during these school days that he learnt to play the homemade guitar.

“The first musical instrument I learnt to play was the guitar. I had an uncle who played for Marshal Munhumumwe and the Four Brothers, and he’s the one who fine-tuned my skills. “The first band I joined was Imbali Yabantu Stars at around 16 years old. I was their rhythm guitar player but later learnt to play the bass guitar as well as drums.

“I then moved to Obadiah Matulane because he was impressed by my skills. I also assisted Chase Skuza and Ndux Junior in his formative years,” he said. His skills benefited the likes of Nkosana Mthunzi while he was staying in Ruwa, Harare, as well as DJ20, Bambadzi Express, Nswazwi Super Sounds, and Sgcebhe Mpowane from Botswana.

Mafingo relocated to South Africa around 2006, where he continued assisting numerous bands, including Allen Ndoda, Madalaboy, France Moyo, and Lion Stars, among others. The talented drummer is now a prominent figure at KB Studios, TK Studios, Malalume Studios, Fred Ntondele Studios, and TM Records in South Africa, where he plays drums for recording rhumba artistes. In Mozambique, he has worked with Fasafasa Band and Stikla, among others.

“It’s not necessarily that I practice with all these bands; some of them we meet in the studio and I record because I’ve mastered the game. The album Bantu Bakithi by Chase Skuza is one of my best albums, and so is Iphupho Lami by France Moyo and Lion Stars, while Umshosha Phansi by Insimbi ZeZhwane is my best,” Mafingo said.

He said he was inspired by the late producer, Tymon Mabaleka.“The man who inspired me was Tymon Mabaleka, who was a soccer player and later became a music producer. I met him in Harare while recording Chase Skuza’s album ‘Bantu Bakithi’.

He actually came and shook my hand, gave me some money, and declared he had never met such a fine drummer.“He later called me to Harare and charged me to assist up-and-coming bands, and this is the reason I continue assisting up to today,” he said.

But how did the name Mafingo come about? “I got that name from Modious Chauke while I was playing for his band. He just started calling me Mafingo out of nowhere, and the moniker has grown to be more popular than my real name, which is not surprising as this is the norm in the music industry,” he said.

For his contributions to the development of rhumba music, a big birthday bash has been planned for Mafingo on September 7 in South Africa. The who’s who in the rhumba music world are expected to be part of the event.

“I had an idea of bringing artistes together somehow, but France Moyo has been talking about artistes coming together to honour me for two years, although I wasn’t so much into the idea. Only this year, when he raised it again, did I feel it,” said Mafingo.

While he does not know how the day will turn out, Mafingo said he is thrilled to be honoured while still alive and hopes the hundreds of artistes he has worked with and those in the rhumba field will attend the event. —@themkhust