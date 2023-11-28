MaForty awes fans in Botswana …as he prepares to stage debut gig in Zambia

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Comedian MaForty has been representing Zimbabwe well as he recently took part in the 9th Annual Heavyweights International Comedy Festival (Hicofest) in Botswana, performing alongside other comedians from different countries.

He gave a polished performance, leaving the audience impressed. The organisers of the Hicofest were pleased with his set, praising him for being a talented and versatile comedian who delivered an amazing performance.

Major Moves Comedy events coordinator Gaolathe Kediemetse described MaForty as a marvel to watch, with his quiet charm, philosophical musings, silly word-plays, and good rapport with the audience. At the event, an unexpected event occurred when the President of Botswana, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, briefly interacted with MaForty at the Avani lobby, which also became a part of his gags.

MaForty is now preparing for his first-ever performance in Zambia at the ZED Laugh Festival, where he will perform alongside other comedians from different African countries.

He is thrilled to be representing his country well and is looking forward to his debut in Zambia where he has promised to deliver witty and funny comic content to his audience. – @mthabisi_mthire