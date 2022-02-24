MaForty, Loxion Movement scouting for comedians

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

COMEDIAN MaForty through Sanctified Comedy Club and arts movement Loxion Movement have united to scout for comedians in the heart of Mzilikazi suburb.

As someone who grew up in Mzilikazi, this will be a payback opportunity for MaForty who fell in love with art from the streets of one of the oldest suburbs in Bulawayo.

Sanctified Comedy Club public relations and marketing director Thandi Banda said the search will be held this Saturday.

“Sanctified Comedy Club and Loxion Movement will be hosting an Open Mic Comedy show which is a platform that seeks to scout for up-and-coming Stand-Up comedians and also give comedians a platform to try out their new jokes.

“We chose Mzilikazi because the co-founder of Sanctified Comedy Club, MaForty Club was born in Mzilikazi. It’s at the Mzilikazi Youth Centre, (venue of the Open Mic), where he fell in love with arts while watching his uncle rehearse during a theatre production that was called TASA in the 90s.

“So we decided to go to Mzilikazi to scout from where Maforty grew up,” she said.

Banda said MaForty will host the Open Mic show where comedians that performed at Intwasa Comedy Night last year will be participating.

“Our Scouting and Development director Lindelwe Mgodla has opened up a competition for anyone who wants to try out their luck at Stand Up Comedy, to bring a three-minute-long set that doesn’t contain vulgar or profane language with the best set to walk away with US$20.

“The show starts at 2pm at Mzilikazi Youth centre and is free of charge for those who want to watch as well as those who want to be part of the competition. Many thanks to Loxion Movement for coming on board on this project and making it possible to bring Maforty home,” said Banda. – @mthabisi_mthire