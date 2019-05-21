MaForty plans funny Africa Day

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

STANDUP comedian MaForty will be celebrating Africa Day by making fun of all things African at the Afreakans Comedy Show slated for Hope Centre on Saturday.

The Afreakans Comedy show is being organised by Sanctified Comedy Club, a new club that was formed by MaForty and T1nda with the aim of having family-oriented comedy shows in Bulawayo.

MaForty said the forthcoming Africa Day comedy show was meant to celebrate Africa through humour.

“With the Afreakans Comedy show, we’ll be celebrating Africa Day while bringing out humour on all things African,” said MaForty.

The show will have performances from Sp the Onliner from Harare and South Africa-based standup comedian Keith Nkosi.

MaForty who last year scooped the BAA Outstanding Newcomer Award was nominated for this year’s Namas and Bulawayo Arts Awards. He gave credit to his management who he said had put in the hard work.

“It’s amazing to see my work being recognised nationally. It’s been a great year so far and this is a clear indication that I’m heading in the right direction.

“I give credit to my management team that worked so hard to get me to this level. A second BAAs nomination is just amazing for me.”

In order to stay relevant, MaForty said he will stage many shows this year, in and outside the country.

“Starting from October, I’ll be doing my one- man show if all goes well. Sanctified Comedy Club will also host shows and try to get new comedians into the industry,” said MaForty.