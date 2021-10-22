MaForty readies to stage one-man shows

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Comedian MaForty is set to address issues that affect societies including depression and mental health when he stages two one-man shows dubbed “I Am Not Mad”.

The first show will be in Harare at the Jason Mphepo Little Theatre on Saturday. From there, he will stage the second show in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music next Saturday.

MaForty (real name Hubert Dumisani Mpofu) said the shows are meant to cement his prowess in the comedy industry while also entertaining and educating his fans.

“During the shows, I’m going to tackle a lot of issues that affect people on a daily basis in a comic way. I hope people will come with open minds as the acts will be witty. The plan is to start conversations that people fear to delve into,” he said.

MaForty said he is going to spring out a lot of things that people go through and cannot even express or say out loud as they fear being labelled as mad.

The comedian who commanded a full house at the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo said he hopes people will attend the shows in their numbers as he will be going all out.

“I’m hoping to continue with the trend (of filling venues). The reason why I’m going to Harare is because I feel I owe the city a lot as I’ve never done a one-man show there despite having made my name as a comedian there in 2017.” – @mthabisi_mthire